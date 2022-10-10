Chiefs Elevate K Matthew Wright & LB Elijah Lee

The Kansas City Chiefs officially elevated LB Elijah Lee and K Matthew Wright for Monday’s game against the Raiders.

Both players will revert back to the team’s practice squad on Tuesday.

Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived coming out of training camp.

He signed a futures deal with the Lions and was eventually let go by the team before joining the Jaguars practice squad. Jacksonville eventually elevated him to the active roster last season.

Wright signed on with the Chiefs a few weeks ago.

In 2021, Wright appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and converted 21 of 24 field goals and 13 of 15 extra points.