Chiefs Elevate TE Anthony Firkser & K Matthew Wright

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that they’ve elevated TE Anthony Firkser and K Matthew Wright to their active roster for tomorrow’s game against the Raiders.

Wright, 28, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived coming out of training camp.

He signed a futures deal with the Lions and was eventually let go by the team before joining the Jaguars practice squad. Jacksonville eventually elevated him to the active roster.

From there, Wright played for the Chiefs, Steelers, Panthers, 49ers, and Falcons before catching on with the Patriots. He then had a second stint as a member of the Panthers as an injury replacement for K Eddy Pineiro.

He’s had stints with the Steelers and 49ers this year before joining the Chiefs.

For his career, Wright has appeared in 25 games and made 43 of 50 field goal attempts (86 percent) to go along with 38 of 40 extra points (98 percent).