Chiefs Elevate Two Players For Super Bowl LVII

The Kanas City Chiefs have elevated WR Marcus Kemp and C Austin Reiter to their active roster on Saturday for Super Bowl LVII.

Kemp, 27, was signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Hawaii in 2017. He was waived during final cutdowns in 2017 and bounced on and off the Chiefs practice squad before being signed to the active roster early in 2018.

He returned to Kansas City on two consecutive one-year contracts. He had a brief stint with the Dolphins before returning to the Chiefs’ practice squad. He re-signed with the team for the 2021 season. He’s bounced on and off Kansas City’s practice squad this season.

In 2022, Kemp appeared in three games but didn’t record any statistics.

Reiter, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of Washington back in 2015. He spent just over a year in Washington before he was waived at the start of the 2016 season and later signed to the Browns’ active roster.

Reiter returned to the Browns on an exclusive rights contract but was cut loose soon after. The Chiefs quickly claimed him off waivers and eventually signed him to a two-year, $5.5 million extension in 2018.

Reiter had stints with the Saints and Dolphins before returning to the Chiefs last year. He’s been on and off of their roster this season.

In 2021, Reiter appeared in six games for the Dolphins, making five starts at center.