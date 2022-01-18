Chiefs Exec Ryan Poles Finalist For Giants GM Vacancy

Tom Pelissero reports Chiefs executive Ryan Poles is a finalist for the Giants general manager position.

Poles joins Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen as the only two known finalists for the job.

The full list of Giants general manager candidates include:

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Finalist)

(Finalist) Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Finalist)

(Finalist) Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals Vice President of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers Assistant GM Adam Peters (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz (Interviewed)

Poles, 35, joined the Chiefs as a scouting assistant in 2009. He’s risen through the ranks, becoming the director of college scouting in 2017 and adding assistant director of player personnel to his title in 2018.