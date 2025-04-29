Chiefs Exercising Fifth-Year Options For CB Trent McDuffie & DE George Karlaftis

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Chiefs are planning to exercise the fifth-year options in 2026 for CB Trent McDuffie and DE George Karlaftis.
Per Over The Cap, the options are projected to be worth $13.632 million and $15.196 million for McDuffie and Karlaftis, respectively.
McDuffie, 24, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned first-team All Pac-12 honors in 2021 and was named All Pac-12 second-team in 2020. The Chiefs traded up and used the No. 21 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
He signed a four-year, $13,992,482 contract that includes a $7,356,350.
In 2024, McDuffie appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 59 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two interceptions and 13 passes defended.
Karlaftis, 24, was a first-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2022 draft out of Purdue. He signed a four-year, $11.94 million rookie deal and is set to make a base salary of $2.333 million in 2025.
In 2024, Karlaftis appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 35 total tackles, eight sacks and five passes defended.
