Chiefs Exercising Fifth-Year Options For CB Trent McDuffie & DE George Karlaftis

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Chiefs are planning to exercise the fifth-year options in 2026 for CB Trent McDuffie and DE George Karlaftis.

Per Over The Cap, the options are projected to be worth $13.632 million and $15.196 million for McDuffie and Karlaftis, respectively.

McDuffie, 24, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned first-team All Pac-12 honors in 2021 and was named All Pac-12 second-team in 2020. The Chiefs traded up and used the No. 21 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $13,992,482 contract that includes a $7,356,350.

In 2024, McDuffie appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 59 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two interceptions and 13 passes defended.

Karlaftis, 24, was a first-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2022 draft out of Purdue. He signed a four-year, $11.94 million rookie deal and is set to make a base salary of $2.333 million in 2025.

In 2024, Karlaftis appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 35 total tackles, eight sacks and five passes defended.