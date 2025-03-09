Chiefs G Trey Smith Officially Signs Franchise Tender

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Chiefs G Trey Smith has officially signed his franchise tender on Sunday.

Smith will make a fully guaranteed base salary of $23.4 million for the 2025 season and is now the highest-paid guard in the NFL.

The Chiefs will reportedly work on a long-term extension for Smith in the coming weeks/months.

Smith, 25, was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection at Tennessee but missed a chunk of his sophomore season due to blood clots. That contributed to him sliding to the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the Chiefs.

He signed a four-year, $3.61 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $130,704. Smith made a base salary of $3.366 million in 2024 after qualifying for the Proven Performance Escalator.

In 2024, Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and made 17 starts at right guard. Pro Football Focus has him graded as the No. 14 guard out of 77 qualifying players.

