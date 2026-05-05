Chiefs GM Says Patrick Mahomes Is ‘Way Ahead Of Schedule’

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is recovering from a significant knee injury where he tore multiple ligaments, but the team recently expressed optimism he will participate in OTAs this spring in at least a limited fashion.

Mahomes has said his target is to play in Week 1 with no restrictions. The standard recovery timeline for a torn ACL is nine to 12 months, so Week 1 would be pushing that a little.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach recently talked about where their franchise player is in his recovery. He outlined Mahomes’ determined work ethic and recalled how quickly he recovered from a dislocated knee in 2019.

“I will say this, I think it wouldn’t surprise you guys, the way it’s been really inspiring to just see — in my mind, I’ve been there before with Pat, he had that dislocated knee [in 2019] and worked his tail off, and came back in three weeks. I knew this bump in the road wouldn’t slow him down at all,” Veach said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “But, I mean, this guy has been in the building — especially for a player who has accomplished everything, can do anything he wants, he can hire his own trainers, he can be wherever he wants. He’s in our building every single day. And even when he goes away for a few days, say to Dallas for a weekend with his family, he takes one of our trainers with him.”

Overall, Veach feels Mahomes is “way ahead of schedule” and knows his quarterback wants to be a full go for training camp with no limitations. Veach wouldn’t put a definite timeline on Mahomes’ full return, but feels they’re in a great place with their QB1.

“So, needless to say, he’s way ahead of schedule. I think the biggest challenge we’re going to have is protecting him against himself, because I’m sure when we get to St. Joseph, Missouri, for training camp, he’s going to want to be full go. But we’re going to have to hold him back a little. And, again, I don’t want to put a timetable on it. But I think you guys know the kind of person and competitor Pat is, and I would just say, we’re in a really good place right now.”

Mahomes, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017 out of Texas Tech. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option worth $24,837,000 for the 2021 season.

Mahomes then agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth $503 million, which was later restructured multiple times.

In 2025, Mahomes appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 64 carries for 422 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Mahomes as the news is available.