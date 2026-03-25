Chiefs Optimistic Patrick Mahomes Will Participate In OTAs

According to Nate Taylor, the Chiefs have some optimism that QB Patrick Mahomes could participate in OTAs, even in a limited fashion.

He had surgery to repair multiple ligaments, including his ACL, a little over three months ago. On Wednesday, he posted a video of himself doing a dropback and throwing during a workout.

Patrick Mahomes back in the lab throwing a little over 100 days since tearing his ACL 😮 (🎥: @PatrickMahomes) pic.twitter.com/av91xql3cX — ESPN (@espn) March 25, 2026

Mahomes has said his target is to play in Week 1 with no restrictions. The standard recovery timeline for a torn ACL is nine to 12 months, so Week 1 would be pushing that a little.

Kansas City will begin on-field work during OTAs in May. Those are not padded and are restricted to just shorts and helmets.

The Chiefs also protected themselves by trading for QB Justin Fields, who will operate as the starter for as long as Mahomes is sidelined.

Mahomes, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017 out of Texas Tech. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option worth $24,837,000 for the 2021 season.

Mahomes then agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth $503 million, which was later restructured multiple times.

In 2025, Mahomes appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 64 carries for 422 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Mahomes as the news is available.