Chiefs Have Looked Into Trade For Colts RB Marlon Mack

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Kansas City Chiefs have looked into the possibility of trading for Colts RB Marlon Mack.

The Chiefs just lost starting RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to a knee injury, and while it’s not expected to be season-ending, they could use some help in the backfield.

Fowler notes the Colts have not gotten much interest in Mack so far and a conditional late-round pick would be enough to get a deal done. He says the team wants to do right by Mack and honor his request for a trade somewhere with a better chance for a role.

Mack, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He finished his four-year, $2.81 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 over the final year of the agreement.

Mack was set to test the market as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason when he returned to Indianapolis on a one-year, $2 million deal.

He missed all but one game of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles. In 2021, Mack has appeared in three games for the Colts and rushed 20 times for 85 yards (4.3 YPC), adding two receptions on five targets for eight yards.

