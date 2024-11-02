Chiefs Have Reportedly Called Saints About Trade For CB Marshon Lattimore

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Saints have received calls from teams about potential trades for CB Marshon Lattimore.

However, sources tell Schefter that Lattimore’s health is a “potential holdup” in a trade.

Lattimore is set to miss Week 9’s game against the Panthers, but Schefter says that this hasn’t prevented teams from contacting the Saints about the veteran corner.

One of those teams, per Schefter, is the Chiefs, who appear to still be in the mix for another trade, even after acquiring DeAndre Hopkins and Joshua Uche in recent weeks.

Lattimore, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $15.35 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.53 million for the 2020 season when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option.

Lattimore was set to make $10.244 million under the fifth-year option in 2021. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension worth up to $100 million with the Saints.

He’s due $15 million in compensation in 2024 and $18 million and $18.5 million in the final two years of his contract.

In 2024, Lattimore has appeared in seven games for the Saints and recorded 30 tackles, two pass defenses and no interceptions.

We will have more on Lattimore as it becomes available.