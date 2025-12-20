Chiefs HC Andy Reid Expected To Return In 2026

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report that Chiefs HC Andy Reid won’t be fired and has given no indications that he plans to retire.

Meanwhile, Chiefs OC Matt Nagy chose not to sign an extension and will likely be in consideration for a head coaching job, including with the Titans.

If Nagy decides to depart, Reid could consider former staffers Eric Bieniemy and Giants interim HC Mike Kafka as potential replacements at offensive coordinator.

Reid was given an extension through the 2028 season, and it appears he has no plans to call it quits just yet. There was also speculation at this time last season that he would be making a return for the 2025 season.

Reid, 67, is finishing up his 13th season with the Chiefs. He began his coaching career with the Eagles in 1999 and spent 14 seasons in Philadelphia before he was fired in 2012.

The Chiefs hired him as their head coach shortly after, and he has since led Kansas City to three Super Bowl championships.

Since taking over as Chiefs head coach in 2013, Reid has led the team to a record of 210-149, with 26 playoff appearances and three championships.

