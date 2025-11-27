Chiefs LT Josh Simmons Suffered Dislocated & Fractured Wrist

Chiefs rookie LT Josh Simmons suffered a dislocated and fractured wrist during Thursday’s game against the Cowboys, according to Ian Rapoport.

Simmons is scheduled to get an MRI on Friday then will seek opinions on treatment options, per Rapoport.

He is expected to be out indefinitely.

Simmons, 22, started his career at San Diego State and started all 13 games at right tackle in 2022 before transferring to Ohio State in 2023. The Chiefs used the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Simmons.

He signed a four-year, $14,656,682 contract that includes a $7,299,405 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Simmons has appeared in seven games for the Chiefs, making seven starts for them at left tackle.