Chiefs LT Josh Simmons Tracking To Start Week 1?

Jordan Schultz reports that he spoke to a Chiefs source regarding first-round LT Josh Simmons, who has been highly impressive in training camp.

Simmons fell to Kansas City at the No. 32 pick due to a patellar injury, but since being drafted, he has drawn comparisons to 49ers LT Trent Williams. He’s also been a consistent presence with the first-team offense on the left side.

Schultz says that it now appears Simmons has impressed the team so much that he could be the starting left tackle in Week 1, protecting the blindside of QB Patrick Mahomes.

Simmons, 21, started his career at San Diego State and started all 13 games at right tackle in 2022 before transferring to Ohio State in 2023. The Chiefs used the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Simmons.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $14,656,682 contract that includes a $7,299,405 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his four-year college career, Simmons appeared in 32 games with 32 starts at tackle.

We will have more news on Simmons as it becomes available.