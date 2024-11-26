The Kansas City Chiefs made six roster moves today, per Matt Derrick, including signing K Matthew Wright to the practice squad.

The Chiefs also restored TE Baylor Cupp from the practice squad injured list, placed TE Peyton Hendershot on injured reserve, waived DE Cameron Thomas from the roster and cut OT Lucas Niang and DE Truman Jones from the practice squad.

Wright, 28, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived coming out of training camp.

He signed a futures deal with the Lions and was eventually let go by the team before joining the Jaguars practice squad. Jacksonville eventually elevated him to the active roster.

From there, Wright played for the Chiefs, Steelers, Panthers, 49ers, and Falcons before catching on with the Patriots. He then had a second stint as a member of the Panthers as an injury replacement for K Eddy Pineiro.

He’s had stints with the Steelers and 49ers this year.

For his career, Wright has appeared in 25 games and made 43 of 50 field goal attempts (86 percent) to go along with 38 of 40 extra points (98 percent).