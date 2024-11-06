Chiefs Made Two Practice Squad Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs signed LB Cole Christiansen to the practice squad and released RB Emani Bailey in a corresponding move, per the NFL transaction wire.

Kansas City’s practice squad now includes:

OT Chukwuebuka Godrick (International) LB Swayze Bozeman DB Deon Bush DE Truman Jones DT Fabien Lovett T Lucas Niang WR Nikko Remigio WR Justyn Ross WR Montrell Washington DB Nic Jones DB Eric Scott RB Keaontay Ingram TE Baylor Cupp (Injured) DB Darius Rush QB Chris Oladokun WR Cornell Powell TE Anthony Firkser LB Cole Christiansen

Christiansen, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Army back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chargers and was on and off of their roster over the next two years.

The Chiefs signed Christiansen to their practice squad in 2022 and he has been with the team ever since. Kansas City tendered Christiansen an exclusive rights offer this offseason, then re-signed him after withdrawing the tender.

In 2023, Christiansen has appeared in six games for the Chiefs and recorded one tackle.