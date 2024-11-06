Chiefs Made Two Practice Squad Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs signed LB Cole Christiansen to the practice squad and released RB Emani Bailey in a corresponding move, per the NFL transaction wire.
Kansas City’s practice squad now includes:
- OT Chukwuebuka Godrick (International)
- LB Swayze Bozeman
- DB Deon Bush
- DE Truman Jones
- DT Fabien Lovett
- T Lucas Niang
- WR Nikko Remigio
- WR Justyn Ross
- WR Montrell Washington
- DB Nic Jones
- DB Eric Scott
- RB Keaontay Ingram
- TE Baylor Cupp (Injured)
- DB Darius Rush
- QB Chris Oladokun
- WR Cornell Powell
- TE Anthony Firkser
- LB Cole Christiansen
Christiansen, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Army back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chargers and was on and off of their roster over the next two years.
The Chiefs signed Christiansen to their practice squad in 2022 and he has been with the team ever since. Kansas City tendered Christiansen an exclusive rights offer this offseason, then re-signed him after withdrawing the tender.
In 2023, Christiansen has appeared in six games for the Chiefs and recorded one tackle.
