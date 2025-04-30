Chiefs Make Six Roster Moves Including Releasing TE Anthony Firkser

The Kansas City Chiefs have made six roster moves on Wednesday, including releasing TE Anthony Firkser.

The full list of moves includes:

Waived TE Baylor Cupp G McKade Mettauer and DB Jason Taylor.

G and DB Jason Taylor. Released TE Anthony Firkser and LB Shaun Bradley .

and LB . Chiefs received an international exemption for OT Chukwuebuka Godrick.

Firkser, 29, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard back in 2017. He lasted just a few months in New York before he was waived and later signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Kansas City brought Firkser back on a futures contract in 2018 only to release him shortly after the draft. He later caught on with the Titans and returned to Tennessee on a one-year contract in back-to-back years before joining the Falcons.

Atlanta released him coming out of the preseason and he was on and off of their roster from there. He had a stint on the Patriots practice squad before landing with the Lions.

Detroit ultimately waived Firkser back at the beginning of January and he would go on to have a stint with the Jets before joining the Chiefs late last year.

In 2024, Firkser appeared in seven games for the Jets and Chiefs but did not record a catch.