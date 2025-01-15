Chiefs Make Two Practice Squad Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Matt Derrick, the Chiefs signed WR Jason Brownlee to the practice squad and released TE Robert Tonyan in a corresponding move. 

Chiefs helmet

Kansas City’s practice squad now includes:

  1. OT Chukwuebuka Godrick (International)
  2. LB Swayze Bozeman
  3. DB Deon Bush
  4. DT Fabien Lovett
  5. WR Justyn Ross
  6. DB Nic Jones
  7. DB Eric Scott
  8. RB Keaontay Ingram
  9. TE Baylor Cupp (Injured)
  10. DB Darius Rush
  11. QB Chris Oladokun
  12. TE Anthony Firkser
  13. LB Cole Christiansen
  14. WR Tyquan Thornton
  15. DB Steven Nelson
  16. DT Siaki Ika
  17. WR Montrell Washington
  18. WR Jason Brownlee

Brownlee, 25, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi following the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the team coming out of the preseason but was then among the final roster cuts in 2024.

He re-signed to New York’s practice squad but was cut loose earlier this week. 

In 2023, Brownlee appeared in seven games for the Jets and caught five passes on eight targets for 56 yards and a touchdown. 

