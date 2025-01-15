Chiefs Make Two Practice Squad Moves

According to Matt Derrick, the Chiefs signed WR Jason Brownlee to the practice squad and released TE Robert Tonyan in a corresponding move.
Kansas City’s practice squad now includes:
- OT Chukwuebuka Godrick (International)
- LB Swayze Bozeman
- DB Deon Bush
- DT Fabien Lovett
- WR Justyn Ross
- DB Nic Jones
- DB Eric Scott
- RB Keaontay Ingram
- TE Baylor Cupp (Injured)
- DB Darius Rush
- QB Chris Oladokun
- TE Anthony Firkser
- LB Cole Christiansen
- WR Tyquan Thornton
- DB Steven Nelson
- DT Siaki Ika
- WR Montrell Washington
- WR Jason Brownlee
Brownlee, 25, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi following the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the team coming out of the preseason but was then among the final roster cuts in 2024.
He re-signed to New York’s practice squad but was cut loose earlier this week.
In 2023, Brownlee appeared in seven games for the Jets and caught five passes on eight targets for 56 yards and a touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!