Chiefs Move WR Justyn Ross To Suspended List

The Kansas City Chiefs have moved WR Justyn Ross to the suspended list, per the NFL transaction wire.

Ross was already on the commissioner’s exempt list and was not counting against the roster. He was suspended six games following his arrest in October on a felony criminal damage charge.

The time Ross missed on the exempt list is credited against his suspension, so he’s eligible to return soon.

Ross, 23, was a freshman All-American in 2018 for Clemson and led the team in receptions his final two seasons. He missed the 2020 season after having surgery to correct a congenital spine fusion.

Ross signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

In 2023, Ross has appeared in seven games for the Chiefs and recorded 34 yards on three receptions.