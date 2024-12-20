Chiefs Officially Activate WR Marquise Brown From IR, Make Three Other Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they officially activated WR Marquise Brown from injured reserve on Friday.

We have activated WR Hollywood Brown from Reserve/Injured. We have activated Practice Squad players S Deon Bush and TE Anthony Firkser via Standard Elevation. We have placed TE Baylor Cupp on Practice Squad; Injured. pic.twitter.com/ILZlPrETuS — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 20, 2024

Kansas City also elevated S Deon Bush and TE Anthony Firkser from the practice squad and placed TE Baylor Cupp on the practice squad injured list.

Brown hasn’t played a regular season game since signing with Kansas City after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason opener.

Brown, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 draft.

Brown was entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract when the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season worth $12,909,000 fully guaranteed.

The Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million this past offseason.

In 2023, Brown appeared in 14 games and recorded 51 receptions for 574 yards (11.3 YPR) and four touchdowns.