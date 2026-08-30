Chiefs Officially Cut 37 To Get Down To 53 Players

The Kansas City Chiefs officially announced several roster moves Sunday night to get down to the 53 man roster before the deadline.
Here’s the full list:
Released
- LB Cole Christiansen
- CB Kaiir Elam
- CB Kader Kohou
- DE Emmanuel Ogbah
- DE Vincent Anthony
- LB Kam Arnold
- WR Andrew Armstrong
- LB Wesley Bissainthe
- DT Cole Brevard
- WR Jason Brownlee
- WR Jacob De Jesus
- RB Emari Demercado
- T Ethan Driskell
- WR Omari Evans
- T Chukwuebuka Godrick
- DE Ethan Hurkett
- LB Cam Jones
- DE Niles King
- WR Xavier Loyd
- S Tanner McCalister
- DT Amari McNeill
- C Pete Nygra
- RB Jaydn Ott
- DT Damon Payne
- CB D’Arco Perkins-McAllister
- TE Mason Pline
- T Esa Pole
- S DeShon Singleton
- CB Melvin Smith
- DE Tyreke Smith
- G Josh Thompson
- CB Zelmar Vedder
- TE Tre Watson
- WR Jeff Weimer
- G C.J. Hanson (Injured)
- QB Chris Oladokun (Injured)
- RB EJ Smith (Injured)
Acquired Via Trade
- T Diego Pounds
Placed on Reserve/PUP
Placed on Reserve/Injured
Ogbah, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Browns in 2016. Cleveland later traded Ogbah to the Chiefs in exchange for S Eric Murray.
Ogbah finished the final year of his four-year, $6.6 million contract and made a base salary of $1,351,314 for the 2019 season. He was an unrestricted free agent in 2020 and signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Dolphins that included $7.5 million fully guaranteed.
He was set to hit the free-agent market in 2022 before re-signing with the Dolphins on a four-year, $65 million contract that included $32 million guaranteed. He was entering the third year of his deal and was set to earn a base salary of $14,925,000 in 2024 when Miami released him.
Ogbah re-signed with Miami a few months later on a one-year deal for the 2024 season and signed a one-year deal with Jacksonville for 2025.
In 2025, Ogbah appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars and recorded 15 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defense.
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