Chiefs Officially Cut 37 To Get Down To 53 Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Kansas City Chiefs officially announced several roster moves Sunday night to get down to the 53 man roster before the deadline. 

Chiefs Helmet

Here’s the full list:

Released 

  1. LB Cole Christiansen
  2. CB Kaiir Elam
  3. CB Kader Kohou
  4. DE Emmanuel Ogbah
  5. DE Vincent Anthony
  6. LB Kam Arnold
  7. WR Andrew Armstrong
  8. LB Wesley Bissainthe
  9. DT Cole Brevard
  10. WR Jason Brownlee
  11. WR Jacob De Jesus
  12. RB Emari Demercado
  13. T Ethan Driskell
  14. WR Omari Evans
  15. T Chukwuebuka Godrick
  16. DE Ethan Hurkett
  17. LB Cam Jones
  18. DE Niles King
  19. WR Xavier Loyd
  20. S Tanner McCalister
  21. DT Amari McNeill
  22. C Pete Nygra
  23. RB Jaydn Ott
  24. DT Damon Payne
  25. CB D’Arco Perkins-McAllister
  26. TE Mason Pline
  27. T Esa Pole
  28. S DeShon Singleton
  29. CB Melvin Smith
  30. DE Tyreke Smith
  31. G Josh Thompson
  32. CB Zelmar Vedder
  33. TE Tre Watson
  34. WR Jeff Weimer
  35. G C.J. Hanson (Injured)
  36. QB Chris Oladokun (Injured)
  37. RB EJ Smith (Injured)

Acquired Via Trade

  1. T Diego Pounds

Placed on Reserve/PUP

  1. DT Omarr Norman-Lott

Placed on Reserve/Injured

  1. WR Jimmy Holiday

Ogbah, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Browns in 2016. Cleveland later traded Ogbah to the Chiefs in exchange for S Eric Murray.

Ogbah finished the final year of his four-year, $6.6 million contract and made a base salary of $1,351,314 for the 2019 season. He was an unrestricted free agent in 2020 and signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Dolphins that included $7.5 million fully guaranteed.

He was set to hit the free-agent market in 2022 before re-signing with the Dolphins on a four-year, $65 million contract that included $32 million guaranteed. He was entering the third year of his deal and was set to earn a base salary of $14,925,000 in 2024 when Miami released him. 

Ogbah re-signed with Miami a few months later on a one-year deal for the 2024 season and signed a one-year deal with Jacksonville for 2025.

In 2025, Ogbah appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars and recorded 15 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defense.

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