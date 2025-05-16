Chiefs Officially Make Two Roster Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs officially placed RB Keaontay Ingram on injured reserve and G Tremayne Anchrum on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Kansas City waived Ingram with an injury designation on Thursday, causing him to revert to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Ingram, 25, was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 draft by the Cardinals. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3,830,592 contract that included a $170,592 signing bonus when the Cardinals opted to release him back in November.

Ingram later signed on with the Chiefs and finished out the year in Kansas City. He returned to the Chiefs this past January on a futures contract.

In 2023, Ingram appeared in eight games for the Cardinals, rushing for 74 yards on 35 carries to go along with four receptions for 26 yards and no touchdowns.