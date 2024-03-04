Chiefs Officially Placing Franchise Tag On CB L’Jarius Sneed

The Chiefs announced Monday they have officially placed the franchise tag on CB L’Jarius Sneed.

The franchise tag for cornerbacks will be $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season and give the two sides until mid-July to negotiate a long-term deal.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that six teams have shown interest in a potential trade for Sneed, one of which may be the Atlanta Falcons.

Sneed, 27, was selected with the No. 138 overall pick by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.9 million contract with Kansas City.

Sneed was in line to test the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2023, Sneed appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 78 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 14 pass defenses.

