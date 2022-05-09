Chiefs Officially Sign 10 UDFAs

Per the NFL’s transaction wire, the Chiefs have officially signed 10 undrafted free agents to the roster.

The full list includes:

Western Michigan G Mike Caliendo South Dakota LB Jack Cochrane Kent State QB Dustin Crum Mississippi RB Jerrion Ealy Maryland RB Tayon Fleet-Davis Wake Forest DB Nasir Greer TE Kehinde Oginni Hawaii OT Gene Pryor Iowa State LB Mike Rose Clemson WR Justyn Ross

Ross, 22, was a freshman All-American in 2018 for Clemson and led the team in receptions his final two seasons. He missed the 2020 season after having surgery to correct a congenital spine fusion.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares Ross to Broncos WR Tim Patrick.

For his career, Ross appeared in 39 games and made 24 starts, recording 158 receptions for 2,379 yards (15.1 YPC) and 20 touchdowns.