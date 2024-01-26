Chiefs Place DT Derrick Nnadi On IR, Promote LB Darius Harris

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they placed DT Derrick Nnadi on injured reserve and signed LB Darius Harris from the practice squad to the active roster.

We have signed Practice Squad player LB Darius Harris to an active roster contract. We have placed DT Derrick Nnadi on reserve/injured. pic.twitter.com/25HQd1od1M — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 26, 2024

Nnadi, 27, was selected out of Florida State with the No. 75 overall pick by the Chiefs in the third round back in 2018. He finished out a four-year, $3,419,400 rookie contract with the Chiefs that included a $959,400 signing bonus.

He’s re-signed with the Chiefs on two consecutive one-year deals.

In 2023, Nnadi appeared in all 17 games and recorded 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one pass defense.