Chiefs Place DT Marlon Tuipulotu On Injured Reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they placed DT Marlon Tuipulotu on injured reserve.

Tuipulotu, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles out of USC back in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He made it onto the active roster as a rookie and appeared in five games. The following season he appeared in nine games before winding up on injured reserve in November 2022 due to a torn meniscus.

Tuipulotu was among the Eagles final roster cuts this offseason and he signed with the Chiefs practice squad just two days after being released.

He is the older brother of Chargers LB Tuli Tuipulotu and the cousin of 49ers S Talanoa Hufanga.

In 2024, Tuipulotu appeared in two games for the Chiefs and recorded four tackles and one tackle for loss.