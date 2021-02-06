Chiefs Place OT Eric Fisher & LB Willie Gay On Injured Reserve, Promote Two

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they have placed OT Eric Fisher and LB Willie Gay on their injured reserve and promoted QB Matt Moore and WR Marcus Kemp from their practice squad.

The Chiefs also activated TE Deon Yelder from the injured reserve and promoted LB Chris Lammons from their practice squad.

We have placed T Eric Fisher and LB Willie Gay on Injured Reserve. WR Marcus Kemp and QB Matt Moore have been activated from the Practice Squad via Standard Elevation. pic.twitter.com/a7vKq5ciZ1 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 6, 2021

Fisher, unfortunately, sustained a torn Achilles injury in the AFC Championship game, so he was expected to be placed on injured reserve ahead of the Super Bowl.

Fisher, 30, was the No. 1 overall pick back in 2013. He signed a four-year, $63 million extension with $40 million guaranteed back in 2016.

Fisher is owed a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Fisher appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and started all of them at left tackle.

Gay, 22, was selected with the No. 63 overall pick by the Chiefs last year. He agreed to a four-year, $5,271,046 contract with Kansas City and is set to earn a base salary of $849,593 next season and $1.08 million in 2022.

He suffered a torn meniscus in the AFC Championship game.

In 2020, Gay appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 39 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and three passes defended.