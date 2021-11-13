Chiefs Place OT Mike Remmers On IR

The Kansas City Chiefs officially placed veteran T Mike Remmers on injured reserve Saturday, according to Aaron Wison.

Remmers, 32, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State back in 2012. He lasted just a few months with the team before signing on to the Buccaneers practice squad a week into the 2012 season.

Since then, Remmers has played for a number of teams including the Chargers, Vikings, Rams, Panthers, and Giants before signing on with the Chiefs last year. Kansas City opted to bring Remmers back for another year this past March.

In 2021, Remmers has appeared in four games for the Chiefs, starting two of them at right tackle.

