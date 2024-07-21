Chiefs Place S Justin Reid On Non-Football Injury List Among Other Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed S Justin Reid on the non-football injury list, per Matt Derrick.

He was not in uniform for practice today and it’s not clear what exactly is keeping him off the field.

Derrick adds the Chiefs activated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from the NFI list and he practiced. The Chiefs also waived TE Gerrit Prince and signed TE Izaiah Gathings.

Reid, 27, was selected in the third round out of Stanford by the Texans in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4.063 million deal including a $1.039 million signing bonus.

He played out that deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the Chiefs.

In 2023, Reid appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 95 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, a forced fumble and seven pass deflections.