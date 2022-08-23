Chiefs Place Two Players On Reserve Lists

The Kansas City Chiefs placed two players on reserve lists in order to bring their roster to the 80-man limit on Tuesday.

The team placed RB Derrick Gore on injured reserve due to a thumb injury and placed OT Lucas Niang on the physically unable to perform list with a knee injury.

Gore, 27, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Monroe in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and briefly re-signed to the Chargers’ practice squad before being cut again.

Washington signed Gore to their practice squad and he finished out the year in Washington. He returned to the Chargers practice squad before later catching on with the Chiefs active roster.

In 2021, Gore appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs and had 51 carries for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught eight passes for 105 yards.