Chiefs Place UFA Tender On OLB Melvin Ingram

Field Yates reports that the Chiefs have placed the undrafted free agent tender on OLB Melvin Ingram.

This means that if Ingram signs with a new team before July 22 or the first day of training camp, he would count towards the compensatory pick formula. Otherwise, the Chiefs would have exclusive negotiating rights with Ingram.

It’s worth mentioning that Ingram would make 110 percent of his prior salary should he play under the tender. This means that he would make $4.4 million for the 2022 season.

Ingram previously visited with the Dolphins last month, so they could be a team to keep an eye on.

Ingram, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2012. He played out his four-year, $8.39 million rookie contract that included 7.61 million guaranteed before the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option that paid him $7,751,000 for the 2017 season.

The Chargers placed the franchise tag on Ingram in 2017 before later signing him to a four-year, $66 million contract with $42 million guaranteed. He played out that deal and signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Steelers for 2021.

However, the Steelers traded Ingram to the Chiefs ahead of the deadline for a sixth-round pick.

In 2021, Ingram appeared in six games for the Steelers and nine games for the Chiefs. He recorded 25 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defense.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.