Chiefs Placed TE Jody Fortson On Injured Reserve

The Chiefs announced that they have placed TE Jody Fortson on injured reserve on Monday due to a right knee injury.

Fortson, 28, went undrafted out of Valdosta State back in 2019 before signing on with the Chiefs and making the 53-man roster.

He then suffered a torn left Achilles’ during a game in October of 2021 against Washington but was brought back for the 2022 season. He returned again on an exclusive rights deal for 2023 but spent the year on IR.

Kansas City declined to tender Fortson as a restricted free agent this offseason and he signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins. However, he found his way back onto the Chiefs roster soon after being cut by Miami.

In 2024, Fortson appeared in three games with the Chiefs and caught one pass for five yards.

