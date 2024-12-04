Chiefs Placing K Spencer Shrader On IR, Signing K Matthew Wright

Per Adam Teicher, the Chiefs are placing K Spencer Shrader on injured reserve and signing K Matthew Wright to the active roster in his place.

Shrader, 25, signed with Indianapolis as an UDFA out of Notre Dame following the 2024 NFL Draft. The Colts waived him after camp before bringing him back on the practice squad and he bounced on and off the unit a few times before catching on with the Jets practice squad.

In his collegiate career, Shrader appeared in 57 games for South Florida and Notre Dame where he made 43 of his 63 field goals (68.3 percent) and 61 of 62 extra point attempts (98.7 percent).

In 2024, Shrader has appeared in four games for the Colts, Chiefs, and Jets. He has made all five of his field goal attempts and all of his nine extra-point attempts.