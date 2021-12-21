Chiefs Placing More Players On COVID-19 List Including WR Tyreek Hill

Adam Schefter reports that the Chiefs are placing WR Tyreek Hill, CB Rashad Fenton and TE Blake Bell on the COVID-19 list Tuesday.
According to Schefter, other players are likely to be added to the list with one source telling him: “It’s a mess.”
This comes a day after the Chiefs placed TE Travis Kelce, K Harrison Butker and CB Charvarius Ward on the COVID-19 list.
Schefter says that all of these players are questionable to play in Week 16.
Hill, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that includes $35.2 million guaranteed in 2019.
In 2021, Hill has appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and caught 102 passes for 1,178 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!