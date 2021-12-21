Chiefs Placing More Players On COVID-19 List Including WR Tyreek Hill

Adam Schefter reports that the Chiefs are placing WR Tyreek Hill, CB Rashad Fenton and TE Blake Bell on the COVID-19 list Tuesday.

According to Schefter, other players are likely to be added to the list with one source telling him: “It’s a mess.”

This comes a day after the Chiefs placed TE Travis Kelce, K Harrison Butker and CB Charvarius Ward on the COVID-19 list.

Schefter says that all of these players are questionable to play in Week 16.

Hill, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that includes $35.2 million guaranteed in 2019.

In 2021, Hill has appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and caught 102 passes for 1,178 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.