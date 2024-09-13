Chiefs Placing WR Marquise Brown On IR, Undergoing Shoulder Surgery

According to Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs are playing WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown on injured reserve and he is scheduled to undergo surgery on his dislocated SC joint in his shoulder.

Schultz reports that multiple imaging studies determined that Brown’s injury was not healing correctly and risked a more serious long-term injury without surgery.

His operation is scheduled for Monday and Kansas City will monitor his rehab throughout the season.

Last month, it was reported that Brown was expected to miss four to six weeks due to the sternoclavicular injury he suffered on the first play of the preseason opener against the Jaguars.

He was hospitalized and later released due to the injury, throwing his status for the team’s season opener against the Ravens in question. Brown wound up missing Week 1 and will be eligible to return off injured reserve after four weeks. The Chiefs have a Week 6 bye, which could be a potential timeline for his return.

Brown, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 draft.

Brown was entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract when the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season worth $12,909,000 fully guaranteed.

The Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million.

In 2023, Brown appeared in 14 games and recorded 51 receptions for 574 yards (11.3 YPR) and four touchdowns.