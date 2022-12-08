Chiefs Promote DT Brandon Williams, Re-Sign OL Austin Reiter To PS

According to Matt Derrick, the Chiefs promoted DT Brandon Williams to the active roster and re-signed OL Austin Reiter to their practice squad.
Kansas City’s practice squad now includes:
- S Zayne Anderson
- G Mike Caliendo
- RB Jerrion Ealy
- TE Jordan Franks (Injured)
- QB Chris Oladokun
- WR Cornell Powell
- DT Danny Shelton
- LB Cole Christiansen
- LB Elijah Lee
- WR Marcus Kemp
- DB Dicaprio Bootle
- WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
- DB Ugo Amadi
- TE Kendall Blanton
- WR Bryan Edwards
- RB Melvin Gordon
- OL Austin Reiter
Williams, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Ravens back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,675,000 rookie contract before returning to Baltimore on a five-year, $52.5 million contract that included $24.5 million guaranteed in 2017.
He played out the final year of his contract and signed on with the Chiefs’ practice squad in recent weeks.
In 2021, Williams appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and recorded 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and three pass defenses.
