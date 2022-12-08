Chiefs Promote DT Brandon Williams, Re-Sign OL Austin Reiter To PS

According to Matt Derrick, the Chiefs promoted DT Brandon Williams to the active roster and re-signed OL Austin Reiter to their practice squad.

Kansas City’s practice squad now includes:

S Zayne Anderson G Mike Caliendo RB Jerrion Ealy TE Jordan Franks (Injured) QB Chris Oladokun WR Cornell Powell DT Danny Shelton LB Cole Christiansen LB Elijah Lee WR Marcus Kemp DB Dicaprio Bootle WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette DB Ugo Amadi TE Kendall Blanton WR Bryan Edwards RB Melvin Gordon OL Austin Reiter

Williams, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Ravens back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,675,000 rookie contract before returning to Baltimore on a five-year, $52.5 million contract that included $24.5 million guaranteed in 2017.

He played out the final year of his contract and signed on with the Chiefs’ practice squad in recent weeks.

In 2021, Williams appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and recorded 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and three pass defenses.