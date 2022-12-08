Chiefs Promote DT Brandon Williams, Re-Sign OL Austin Reiter To PS

According to Matt Derrick, the Chiefs promoted DT Brandon Williams to the active roster and re-signed OL Austin Reiter to their practice squad. 

Brandon Williams

Kansas City’s practice squad now includes:

  1. S Zayne Anderson
  2. G Mike Caliendo
  3. RB Jerrion Ealy 
  4. TE Jordan Franks (Injured)
  5. QB Chris Oladokun
  6. WR Cornell Powell
  7. DT Danny Shelton
  8. LB Cole Christiansen
  9. LB Elijah Lee
  10. WR Marcus Kemp
  11. DB Dicaprio Bootle
  12. WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
  13. DB Ugo Amadi
  14. TE Kendall Blanton
  15. WR Bryan Edwards
  16. RB Melvin Gordon
  17. OL Austin Reiter

Williams, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Ravens back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,675,000 rookie contract before returning to Baltimore on a five-year, $52.5 million contract that included $24.5 million guaranteed in 2017.

He played out the final year of his contract and signed on with the Chiefs’ practice squad in recent weeks. 

In 2021, Williams appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and recorded 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and three pass defenses. 

