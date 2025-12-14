Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffered Left Knee Injury

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes came off the field with a left knee injury late against the Chargers on Sunday and limped to the blue medical tent for evaluation.

Backup QB Gardner Minshew replaced him, and Mahomes was then taken back to the locker room, being held up by two staff members.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said Mahomes would undergo an MRI and added that “it didn’t look good”, per Adam Schefter.

Mahomes, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option worth $24,837,000 for the 2021 season.

Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth $503 million, which was later restructured.

In 2025, Mahomes appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 3,398 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also added 62 carries for 407 yards and four touchdowns.

We will have an update on Mahomes as soon as it becomes available.