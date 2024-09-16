Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco To Miss Significant Time With Fractured Fibula

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, initial tests show Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula in their Week 2 win over the Bengals.

Rapoport adds Pacheco was seen leaving the stadium in a walking boot and crutches and he will likely miss significant time.

Pacheco, 25, was a three-year starter at Rutgers and an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection as a senior. He was selected with the No. 251 pick in the seventh round by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pacheco is in the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,739,108 that included a signing bonus of $79,108.

Entering yesterday’s game, Pacheco had appeared in one game for the Chiefs in 2024 and rushed for 45 yards on 15 carries (3 YPC) to go along with two receptions for 33 yards receiving and a touchdown.