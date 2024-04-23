Chiefs Re-Sign ERFA LB Jack Cochrane

Chiefs LB Jack Cochrane officially signed his one-year exclusive rights tender for the 2024 season on Tuesday.

Cochrane, 25, wound up going undrafted out of South Dakota back in 2022. He later signed a three-year, $2.6 million contract with the Chiefs, but was later waived coming out of the preseason.

The Chiefs re-signed Cochrane to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to the active roster.

In 2023, Jack Cochrane appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 28 tackles and a pass defense.