Chiefs Re-Sign LS James Winchester To Two-Year Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Chiefs have re-signed LS James Winchester to a two-year extension.

Schefter adds the deal makes Winchester the highest-paid long snapper in the league.

Winchester, 32, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2013. He lasted just a few weeks with Philadelphia before he was waived during the preseason.

It wasn’t until 2015 that Winchester signed a two-year, $960,000 contract with the Chiefs. He was set to be an exclusive rights free agent when the Chiefs signed him to a five-year, $4.45 million contract in 2017.

Winchester has appeared in every Chiefs game since 2015, 107 total. He has nine career special teams tackles as well as two forced fumbles and two recoveries.