Chiefs Re-Sign RB Jerick McKinnon To One-Year Deal

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs are re-signing RB Jerick McKinnon to a one-year deal.

McKinnon was a spot starter for Kansas City down the stretch last season and will have the chance to compete for a role in 2022.

McKinnon, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,765,000 contract with the Minnesota Vikings before signing on with the 49ers as an unrestricted free agent in 2018.

McKinnon landed a four-year, $30 million contract that included $15.7 million guaranteed from the 49ers but sustained a torn ACL prior to the start of the 2018 season and subsequently missed the entire year. He wound up aggravating his injury, once again, the next training camp.

He agreed to a restructured one-year contract in March of 2020 and later signed on with the Chiefs last April.

In 2021, McKinnon appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 62 yards on 12 carries (5.2 YPC) to go along with 13 receptions for 107 yards receiving and one touchdown.