Chiefs Re-Sign WR Marcus Kemp

Per the NFL’s official transaction wire, the Chiefs have re-signed WR Marcus Kemp.

He’s primarily been a special teamer during his short NFL career so far.

Kemp, 25, was signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Hawaii in 2017. He was waived during final cutdowns in 2017 and bounced on and off the Chiefs practice squad before being signed to the active roster early in 2018.

He returned to Kansas City on two consecutive one-year contracts. He had a brief stint with the Dolphins before returning to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

In 2020, Kemp appeared in 10 games for the Chiefs and recorded one reception for 11 yards and no touchdowns.