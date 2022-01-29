Chiefs Releasing CB Damon Arnette Following Arrest

Tom Pelissero reports that the Chiefs are immediately releasing CB Damon Arnette following his Friday night arrest for assault with a deadly weapon.

Arnette, 25, was a three-year starter at Ohio State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors before being selected by the Raiders with the No. 19 pick in the draft in 2020.

Arnette signed a four-year, $13,418,540 rookie contract that included a $7,318,938 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth year for the Raiders to pick up for the 2024 season.

Las Vegas elected to cut him loose when it was discovered he was facing multiple lawsuits due to a car accident and threatening someone with a firearm. He later caught on with the Dolphins practice squad during the 2021 season.

The Chiefs had just signed Arnette to a futures deal for the 2022 season when he was arrested in Las Vegas.

For his career, Arnette has appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 29 total tackles, no interceptions, and three pass defenses.