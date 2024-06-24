Chiefs Releasing DL Isaiah Buggs

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs have informed DL Isaiah Buggs he is being cut.

This follows Buggs being arrested in Tuscaloosa for domestic violence – burglary charges, his second run-in with Tuscaloosa authorities this offseason.

Pelissero says Buggs’ bond was revoked and he’s currently in jail facing multiple legal cases.

The Chiefs are one of the more patient teams when it comes to players getting into trouble, but even their patience doesn’t last forever, particularly for a player who wasn’t a lock to make the roster.

Buggs, 27, was selected with the No. 192 overall pick in the sixth round out of Alabama by the Steelers in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $2,667,294 contract that included a $147,294 signing bonus when the Steelers waived him.

From there, the Raiders signed Buggs to a contract but released him shortly after. He eventually signed with the Lions in July. After playing out the 2022 season, he signed a two-year $6 million extension in Detroit.

However, the Lions let him go during the 2023 season and he caught on with the Chiefs practice squad. Kansas City brought him back on a futures deal for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Buggs appeared in 10 games for the Lions and recorded 12 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection.