Chiefs Releasing K Matt Ammendola From Practice Squad

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that they are releasing K Matt Ammendola from their practice squad.

The following is an updated list of Chiefs’ practice squad players:

  • S Zayne Anderson
  • G Mike Caliendo
  • RB Jerrion Ealy
  • WR Daurice Fountain
  • TE Jordan Franks
  • S Nazeeh Johnson
  • QB Chris Oladokun
  • WR Cornell Powell
  • C Austin Reiter
  • DT Danny Shelton
  • DT Taylor Stallworth
  • LB Cole Christiansen
  • DB Dicaprio Bootle
  • WR Corey Coleman

Ammendola, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in 2020. He was later signed by the Panthers and was set to compete with K Joey Slye for the starting job in 2021 before being let go and signing with the Jets.

The Jets waived Ammendola and re-signed him to the practice squad later in the season. He was brought back on a futures deal for 2022 but was released back in March. 

From there, the Texans signed Ammendola to a one-year deal in August, but released him just a few days later.

In 2021, Ammendola appeared in 11 games for the Jets and made 14-19 field goal attempts (68.4 percent) to go along with 14-15 extra points. 

