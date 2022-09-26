Chiefs Releasing K Matt Ammendola From Practice Squad

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that they are releasing K Matt Ammendola from their practice squad.
The following is an updated list of Chiefs’ practice squad players:
- S Zayne Anderson
- G Mike Caliendo
- RB Jerrion Ealy
- WR Daurice Fountain
- TE Jordan Franks
- S Nazeeh Johnson
- QB Chris Oladokun
- WR Cornell Powell
- C Austin Reiter
- DT Danny Shelton
- DT Taylor Stallworth
- LB Cole Christiansen
- DB Dicaprio Bootle
- WR Corey Coleman
Ammendola, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in 2020. He was later signed by the Panthers and was set to compete with K Joey Slye for the starting job in 2021 before being let go and signing with the Jets.
The Jets waived Ammendola and re-signed him to the practice squad later in the season. He was brought back on a futures deal for 2022 but was released back in March.
From there, the Texans signed Ammendola to a one-year deal in August, but released him just a few days later.
In 2021, Ammendola appeared in 11 games for the Jets and made 14-19 field goal attempts (68.4 percent) to go along with 14-15 extra points.
