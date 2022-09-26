Chiefs Releasing K Matt Ammendola From Practice Squad

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that they are releasing K Matt Ammendola from their practice squad.

The following is an updated list of Chiefs’ practice squad players:

S Zayne Anderson

G Mike Caliendo

RB Jerrion Ealy

WR Daurice Fountain

TE Jordan Franks

S Nazeeh Johnson

QB Chris Oladokun

WR Cornell Powell

C Austin Reiter

DT Danny Shelton

DT Taylor Stallworth

LB Cole Christiansen

DB Dicaprio Bootle

WR Corey Coleman

Ammendola, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in 2020. He was later signed by the Panthers and was set to compete with K Joey Slye for the starting job in 2021 before being let go and signing with the Jets.

The Jets waived Ammendola and re-signed him to the practice squad later in the season. He was brought back on a futures deal for 2022 but was released back in March.

From there, the Texans signed Ammendola to a one-year deal in August, but released him just a few days later.

In 2021, Ammendola appeared in 11 games for the Jets and made 14-19 field goal attempts (68.4 percent) to go along with 14-15 extra points.