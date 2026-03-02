Chiefs Releasing OT Jawaan Taylor, Barring Trade

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chiefs have informed OT Jawaan Taylor that he will be released before the start of the 2026 league year, barring a trade.

According to OverTheCap, releasing Taylor will free up $20,000,000 of cap space and create $7,391,668 of dead money.

The Chiefs signed Taylor as a free agent a few years ago in the hope he could play left tackle for them. However, Taylor struggled a lot penalties and the move ultimately never lived up to what Kansas City was hoping he could be for them.

Taylor, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019 out of Florida. He finished the final year of his four-year, $7,916,458 rookie contract that included a $3,777,424 signing bonus.

Taylor signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs as an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He’s due a base salary of $19.5 million for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Taylor appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs and started all of them.