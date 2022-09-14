Chiefs Restructure K Harrison Butker’s Deal

According to Field Yates, the Chiefs have restructured K Harrison Butker‘s deal.

Kansas City converted about $2.186 million of Butker’s base salary into a signing bonus and added just under $1.5 million in cap space to work with this season.

Butker, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of Panthers back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million contract with the Panthers but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

The Chiefs would add Butker to their active roster before bringing him back on an exclusive rights contract. He signed a five-year, $20.3 million extension with the team in 2019.

In 2022, Butker has made his lone field goal attempt and is 4 for 4 on extra points.