Chiefs Restructured Patrick Mahomes’ Contract, Created $44M In Cap Space

According to Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap, the Chiefs have restructured the contract of QB Patrick Mahomes.

This expected move creates $43.56 million in cap space for the upcoming season for Kansas City. It’s much-needed, as the Chiefs were around $60 million in the red. This gets them most of the way back to being in the black, though more moves are coming.

Mahomes, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017 out of Texas Tech. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option worth $24,837,000 for the 2021 season.

Mahomes then agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth $503 million, which was later restructured multiple times.

In 2025, Mahomes appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 64 carries for 422 yards and five touchdowns.