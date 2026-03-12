Chiefs Re-Work LB Drue Tranquill’s Contract, Free Up $2.5 Million In Cap Space

The Chiefs and LB Drue Tranquill have agreed upon a reworked contract that includes taking his base pay from $6 million down to $3.5 million, which includes $3 million fully-guaranteed, according to Mike Garafolo.

Tranquill was considered a potential cap casualty this off-season, but he will remain with the team for 2026.

Kansas City will save $2.5 million in cap space.

Tranquill, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chargers back in 2019. He finished his four-year, $3.2 million contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs.

From there, Kansas City re-signed him to a three-year, $19 million contract a couple of years ago.

In 2025, Tranquill appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and tallied 103 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass defense, one forced fumble and a recovery.