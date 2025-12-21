Chiefs Believe QB Gardner Minshew Suffered Torn ACL

Update: Matt Derrick reports that the Chiefs believe Minshew suffered a torn left ACL, the same injury that Mahomes suffered last week. Minshew will undergo an MRI to confirm the injury.

Chiefs QB Gardner Minshew suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s game against the Titans and has since been ruled out.

Minshew had taken over for Patrick Mahomes following his season-ending knee injury. Chris Oladokun has replaced Minshew for the remainder of Sunday’s game.

Minshew, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars out of Washington State back in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.7 million and made a base salary of $2,540,000 for the 2021 season.

The Jaguars traded Minshew to the Eagles coming out of the preseason in 2021 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He signed on with the Colts for the 2023 season before signing a two-year, $25 million deal with the Raiders back in March of last year to compete for their starting job.

The Raiders released Minshew back in March and he later signed on with the Chiefs.

Entering today’s game, Minshew had appeared in three games for the Chiefs and completed 3 of 5 pass attempts for 22 yards and an interception.