Chiefs Rule Out RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire For Week 17, Activate RB Jerick McKinnon

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Twitter that RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been ruled out for Sunday with a collarbone injury and that they have activated RB Jerick McKinnon in his place, despite his hamstring injury.

We have now ruled RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire OUT for Sunday’s game. He will not travel with the club. We have added RB Jerick McKinnon to the 53-man roster from IR. McKinnon should be listed on the injury report with a hamstring injury and no designation for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/XR0QueVzx8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 1, 2022

Edwards-Helaire, 22, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2020. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $10,821,572 rookie contract that included a $5,430,234 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Chiefs to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Edwards-Helaire has appeared in ten games and rushed for 517 yards on 119 carries (4.3 YPC) and four touchdowns.

We will have more news on Edwards-Helaire as it becomes available.