Chiefs Rule Out RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire For Week 17, Activate RB Jerick McKinnon

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Twitter that RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been ruled out for Sunday with a collarbone injury and that they have activated RB Jerick McKinnon in his place, despite his hamstring injury.

Edwards-Helaire, 22, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2020. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $10,821,572 rookie contract that included a $5,430,234  signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Chiefs to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Edwards-Helaire has appeared in ten games and rushed for 517 yards on 119 carries (4.3 YPC) and four touchdowns.

